2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW
2301 Connecticut Ave NW
·
No Longer Available
Location
2301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Nice fourth floor condo with great western view. Large balcony, fireplace, marble foyer,small den area and large separate dining room. One car GARAGE PARKING. Sorry, condo rules, no Air-B-N-B.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have any available units?
2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have?
Some of 2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
