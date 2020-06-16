All apartments in Washington
2263 13th st NE
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

2263 13th st NE

2263 13th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2263 13th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic Brentwood 3 Bed 2 Bath Close to Metro - Property Id: 208658

This is one those amazing properties that will not stay on the market for to long, it is completely renovated and has a wonderfully finished basement that can be used as another bedroom that would be perfect for a roommate situation as the basement has its own private entrance. This spectacular property has its own dedicated parking spot in the rear of the property and is also a short walk to the nearest metro station, and not to mention it's also very close to great shopping options.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208658
Property Id 208658

(RLNE5555232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2263 13th st NE have any available units?
2263 13th st NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2263 13th st NE have?
Some of 2263 13th st NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 13th st NE currently offering any rent specials?
2263 13th st NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 13th st NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2263 13th st NE is pet friendly.
Does 2263 13th st NE offer parking?
Yes, 2263 13th st NE offers parking.
Does 2263 13th st NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2263 13th st NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 13th st NE have a pool?
No, 2263 13th st NE does not have a pool.
Does 2263 13th st NE have accessible units?
No, 2263 13th st NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2263 13th st NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2263 13th st NE has units with dishwashers.

