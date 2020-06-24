All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

225 I NE

225 I Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

225 I Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Move on up to this shared luxury apartment in the heart of DC for just half the price. Den space for rent with private bathroom, full closet, and double door entry to den. Plenty of privacy and all community spaces are equally shared. This place has it all; beautiful rooftop lounge areas with BBQ grills, pool, state of the art work out facility, 24 hour concierge service, multiple recreational areas including a billiards room, computer center and theater room. Walking distance to metro and Marc trains. Parking and pets are available for additional fees. Let's get your name on the lease today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

