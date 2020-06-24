Amenities

Move on up to this shared luxury apartment in the heart of DC for just half the price. Den space for rent with private bathroom, full closet, and double door entry to den. Plenty of privacy and all community spaces are equally shared. This place has it all; beautiful rooftop lounge areas with BBQ grills, pool, state of the art work out facility, 24 hour concierge service, multiple recreational areas including a billiards room, computer center and theater room. Walking distance to metro and Marc trains. Parking and pets are available for additional fees. Let's get your name on the lease today!