2249 13TH STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to this well cared-for 4BR, 2.5BA in Brentwood. Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout the first level. Bright, open living room area flows into a stunning eat-in kitchen. Modern farmhouse style cabinets, tile backsplash, and a beautiful marble island/breakfast bar make this an Instagram-worthy space. Brand new stainless-steel appliances and chic pendant lighting. Large master bedroom and two additional bedrooms upstairs, along with one full bathroom. Fully finished basement features the fourth bedroom and second full bathroom, along with the washer/dryer closet. You will love your new neighborhood. Convenient Brentwood location close to the best commuting in the city along Rhode Island and New York Avenues. Just a short walk to the Rhode Island Metro station. Close to Rhode Island Avenue Shopping Center, Home Depot, Giant Food, and more! Just a short drive takes you to the beautiful Ivy City or Union Market, downtown and other NoMa attractions.