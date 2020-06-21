All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:03 PM

2249 13TH STREET NE

2249 13th Street Northeast · (703) 896-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2249 13th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,399

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1584 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to this well cared-for 4BR, 2.5BA in Brentwood. Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout the first level. Bright, open living room area flows into a stunning eat-in kitchen. Modern farmhouse style cabinets, tile backsplash, and a beautiful marble island/breakfast bar make this an Instagram-worthy space. Brand new stainless-steel appliances and chic pendant lighting. Large master bedroom and two additional bedrooms upstairs, along with one full bathroom. Fully finished basement features the fourth bedroom and second full bathroom, along with the washer/dryer closet. You will love your new neighborhood. Convenient Brentwood location close to the best commuting in the city along Rhode Island and New York Avenues. Just a short walk to the Rhode Island Metro station. Close to Rhode Island Avenue Shopping Center, Home Depot, Giant Food, and more! Just a short drive takes you to the beautiful Ivy City or Union Market, downtown and other NoMa attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2249 13TH STREET NE have any available units?
2249 13TH STREET NE has a unit available for $3,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2249 13TH STREET NE have?
Some of 2249 13TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2249 13TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
2249 13TH STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2249 13TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 2249 13TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2249 13TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 2249 13TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 2249 13TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2249 13TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2249 13TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 2249 13TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 2249 13TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 2249 13TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2249 13TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2249 13TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
