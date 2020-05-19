All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2223 10th St. NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2223 10th St. NW
Last updated May 26 2019 at 2:13 AM

2223 10th St. NW

2223 10th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2223 10th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2BD/1BA row house on a quiet block just steps from U Street Corridor. Remodeled bath and stylish upgrades are just a few reasons this one is a winner. With an endless number of dining and nightlife at your fingertips, the location cannot be beaten! Just three blocks from the Yellow/Green line metro.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.
Row house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 10th St. NW have any available units?
2223 10th St. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 10th St. NW have?
Some of 2223 10th St. NW's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 10th St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
2223 10th St. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 10th St. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2223 10th St. NW is pet friendly.
Does 2223 10th St. NW offer parking?
No, 2223 10th St. NW does not offer parking.
Does 2223 10th St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 10th St. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 10th St. NW have a pool?
No, 2223 10th St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 2223 10th St. NW have accessible units?
No, 2223 10th St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 10th St. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 10th St. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Plaza
1414 Upshur Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
District
1401 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Holmead
3435 Holmead Pl NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University