2223 10th St. NW

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 2BD/1BA row house on a quiet block just steps from U Street Corridor. Remodeled bath and stylish upgrades are just a few reasons this one is a winner. With an endless number of dining and nightlife at your fingertips, the location cannot be beaten! Just three blocks from the Yellow/Green line metro.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Row house