All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2216 39TH PLACE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2216 39TH PLACE NW
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:33 AM

2216 39TH PLACE NW

2216 39th Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Glover Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2216 39th Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL AND IMMACULATE REMODELED GLOVER PARK HOME WITH GORGEOUS UPDATES THROUGHOUT! Renovated kitchen with 42" Cabinets, Granite, SS Appliances, Refinished Hardwoods and New Painting throughout, Huge Living & Dining Rooms & Den on Main Level with 9' Ceilings, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths on Upper Level, Finished walkout Basement with Full Bath and Separate Laundry Room.Welcoming covered front porch and Off street parking with Garage. City Living at it's Finest!!This wonderful neighborhood offers a mix of city life next to quiet residential streets. Reliable bus service to various parts of the city and the Dupont Circle Metro Station. Close to Georgetown Hospital, Georgetown University, American University, and easy commutes to the IMF, the World Bank and Amazon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 39TH PLACE NW have any available units?
2216 39TH PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 39TH PLACE NW have?
Some of 2216 39TH PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 39TH PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2216 39TH PLACE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 39TH PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2216 39TH PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2216 39TH PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 2216 39TH PLACE NW does offer parking.
Does 2216 39TH PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2216 39TH PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 39TH PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 2216 39TH PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2216 39TH PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 2216 39TH PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 39TH PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 39TH PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Park Road Courts
1346 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University