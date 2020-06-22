2216 39TH PLACE NW

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL AND IMMACULATE REMODELED GLOVER PARK HOME WITH GORGEOUS UPDATES THROUGHOUT! Renovated kitchen with 42" Cabinets, Granite, SS Appliances, Refinished Hardwoods and New Painting throughout, Huge Living & Dining Rooms & Den on Main Level with 9' Ceilings, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths on Upper Level, Finished walkout Basement with Full Bath and Separate Laundry Room.Welcoming covered front porch and Off street parking with Garage. City Living at it's Finest!!This wonderful neighborhood offers a mix of city life next to quiet residential streets. Reliable bus service to various parts of the city and the Dupont Circle Metro Station. Close to Georgetown Hospital, Georgetown University, American University, and easy commutes to the IMF, the World Bank and Amazon.