Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:25 PM

221 K STREET NE

221 K Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

221 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

patio / balcony
yoga
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
yoga
NOMA is the best. This house is in such an amazing location with two separate grocery stores just 1 and 2 blocks away. 2 blocks from the Noma metro and 10 minute walk to Union Station. H Street Corridor is just around the corner and everything is walkable. You can easily live here without ever needing a car. The Metropolitan Branch Trail (MBT) is right there. Easy walk to Union Market, tons of restaurants, yoga/gyms, and shops. Close-knit community of neighbors who plan regular get-togethers. (They do an annual block party/pig roast in the Fall called Porker Street.) Sound reducing windows in the master bedroom upstairs help create a quiet, peaceful place to sleep in a hustling and bustling neighborhood. The back patio is another selling point and highlight for this house, second only to the location. The fully functional fireplaces in both the living room and backyard make for cozy winters. The dining room fireplace (although sealed) is perfect for storing wood for the living room fire. The smallest bedroom in the back makes for a serene space, perfect for an office with beautiful sunlight. Professional landscapers are paid by the owners to maintain the front garden at no cost to you, and the back garden is open for renters to plant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 221 K STREET NE have any available units?
221 K STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 221 K STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
221 K STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 K STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 221 K STREET NE is not pet friendly.
Does 221 K STREET NE offer parking?
No, 221 K STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 221 K STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 K STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 K STREET NE have a pool?
No, 221 K STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 221 K STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 221 K STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 221 K STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 K STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 K STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 K STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.

