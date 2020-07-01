221 K STREET NE

Amenities

NOMA is the best. This house is in such an amazing location with two separate grocery stores just 1 and 2 blocks away. 2 blocks from the Noma metro and 10 minute walk to Union Station. H Street Corridor is just around the corner and everything is walkable. You can easily live here without ever needing a car. The Metropolitan Branch Trail (MBT) is right there. Easy walk to Union Market, tons of restaurants, yoga/gyms, and shops. Close-knit community of neighbors who plan regular get-togethers. (They do an annual block party/pig roast in the Fall called Porker Street.) Sound reducing windows in the master bedroom upstairs help create a quiet, peaceful place to sleep in a hustling and bustling neighborhood. The back patio is another selling point and highlight for this house, second only to the location. The fully functional fireplaces in both the living room and backyard make for cozy winters. The dining room fireplace (although sealed) is perfect for storing wood for the living room fire. The smallest bedroom in the back makes for a serene space, perfect for an office with beautiful sunlight. Professional landscapers are paid by the owners to maintain the front garden at no cost to you, and the back garden is open for renters to plant!