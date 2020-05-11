221 57TH PL NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Short term furnished rental. If you are looking for a spacious, luxury, fully furnished accommodation in central Washington, DC for 1-6 months this is the most ideal option on the market. We can do leases from 1 up to 6 months. This is ideal if you are relocating and wanting some time to get to know Washington, DC, our American diplomats who are having to return to DC due to the COVID-19 pandemic on a temporary basis, or others wanting some time away from their country while this is happening. It's a great consideration for the summer interns who want privacy. Many facets of this are ideal for the varying needs short term you may have.Luxury short term housing made simple. All properties are newly refinished and spectacular. 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath available for $2,000/mo.