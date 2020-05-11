All apartments in Washington
221 57TH PL NE
221 57TH PL NE

221 57th Place Northeast · (866) 677-6937
Location

221 57th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Short term furnished rental. If you are looking for a spacious, luxury, fully furnished accommodation in central Washington, DC for 1-6 months this is the most ideal option on the market. We can do leases from 1 up to 6 months. This is ideal if you are relocating and wanting some time to get to know Washington, DC, our American diplomats who are having to return to DC due to the COVID-19 pandemic on a temporary basis, or others wanting some time away from their country while this is happening. It's a great consideration for the summer interns who want privacy. Many facets of this are ideal for the varying needs short term you may have.Luxury short term housing made simple. All properties are newly refinished and spectacular. 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath available for $2,000/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 57TH PL NE have any available units?
221 57TH PL NE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 57TH PL NE have?
Some of 221 57TH PL NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 57TH PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
221 57TH PL NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 57TH PL NE pet-friendly?
No, 221 57TH PL NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 221 57TH PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 221 57TH PL NE does offer parking.
Does 221 57TH PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 57TH PL NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 57TH PL NE have a pool?
No, 221 57TH PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 221 57TH PL NE have accessible units?
No, 221 57TH PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 221 57TH PL NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 57TH PL NE has units with dishwashers.
