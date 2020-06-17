All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2206 1st Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2206 1st Street Northwest
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2206 1st Street Northwest

2206 1st Street Northwest · (301) 656-1651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2206 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. Jul 1

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
B Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom in the heart of Bloomingdale. Remodeled Kitchen, new Stainless-Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Over the Range Microwave, and Dishwasher. Other upgrades and freshly painted throughout. Nice amenities; central air and heat, washer and dryer in unit, ceramic flooring throughout and a convenient layout for roommates. Beautiful unit in an exceptional location. $45.00 application fee to DFS Associates per occupant. Move IN Available now - Contact DFS for details.

Spacious 3 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom in the heart of Bloomingdale. Remodeled Kitchen, new Stainless-Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Over the Range Microwave, and Dishwasher. Other upgrades and freshly painted throughout. Nice amenities; central air and heat, washer and dryer in unit, ceramic flooring throughout and a convenient layout for roommates. Beautiful unit in an exceptional location. $45.00 application fee to DFS Associates per occupant. Move IN Available now - Contact DFS for details.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=13147826

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5633785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 1st Street Northwest have any available units?
2206 1st Street Northwest has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2206 1st Street Northwest have?
Some of 2206 1st Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 1st Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2206 1st Street Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 1st Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 2206 1st Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2206 1st Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 2206 1st Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2206 1st Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2206 1st Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 1st Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 2206 1st Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2206 1st Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2206 1st Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 1st Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2206 1st Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2206 1st Street Northwest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
Kalorama Park
1840 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity