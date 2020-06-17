2206 1st Street Northwest

Amenities
B Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom in the heart of Bloomingdale. Remodeled Kitchen, new Stainless-Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Over the Range Microwave, and Dishwasher. Other upgrades and freshly painted throughout. Nice amenities; central air and heat, washer and dryer in unit, ceramic flooring throughout and a convenient layout for roommates. Beautiful unit in an exceptional location. $45.00 application fee to DFS Associates per occupant. Move IN Available now - Contact DFS for details.
No Pets Allowed
