Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2158 California Street Northwest
Last updated August 25 2019 at 8:25 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2158 California Street Northwest
2158 California Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2158 California Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Kalorama
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1.5; Square footage: 1000; Parking: No Parking ; Monthly rent: $2850.00; IMRID13867
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2158 California Street Northwest have any available units?
2158 California Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2158 California Street Northwest have?
Some of 2158 California Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 2158 California Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2158 California Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2158 California Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 2158 California Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2158 California Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2158 California Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 2158 California Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2158 California Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2158 California Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 2158 California Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2158 California Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2158 California Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2158 California Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2158 California Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
