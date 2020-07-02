2158 California St Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Delightful, Well-Established, Tree-lined block in Kalorama. This beautiful unit offers all the perks of urban living with all the charm of a quiet neighborhood. This beautiful lower level unit is located in North Dupont Circle / Kalorama, blocks away from Woodley Park, Embassy Row, U St. and Adams Morgan.



This 2 bedroom unit is in the heart of the city. This very bright unit has been renovated and freshly painted with new flooring, stainless steel appliance and granite countertops. The unit consists of two bedrooms with great closet space as well as one full bath and a half bath with washer and dryer inside the unit, and UTILITIES INCLUDED.



This unit is just minutes walk to two metro stops (redline: Dupont Circle, Woodley Park), the unit is steps away from upscale markets (OpenDoor Market), beautiful parks (Mitchell Park; Rock Creek; Kalorama) and all that the NW DC has to offer. You'll have some very famous neighbors in Kalorama. $2750 per month (12 month lease). Other terms negotiable. Available February 15th, 2019. Parking is street parking (spots may be available for rent from adjacent buildings).