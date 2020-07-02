All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2158 California St Nw

2158 California St NW · No Longer Available
Location

2158 California St NW, Washington, DC 20008
Kalorama

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Delightful, Well-Established, Tree-lined block in Kalorama. This beautiful unit offers all the perks of urban living with all the charm of a quiet neighborhood. This beautiful lower level unit is located in North Dupont Circle / Kalorama, blocks away from Woodley Park, Embassy Row, U St. and Adams Morgan.

This 2 bedroom unit is in the heart of the city. This very bright unit has been renovated and freshly painted with new flooring, stainless steel appliance and granite countertops. The unit consists of two bedrooms with great closet space as well as one full bath and a half bath with washer and dryer inside the unit, and UTILITIES INCLUDED.

This unit is just minutes walk to two metro stops (redline: Dupont Circle, Woodley Park), the unit is steps away from upscale markets (OpenDoor Market), beautiful parks (Mitchell Park; Rock Creek; Kalorama) and all that the NW DC has to offer. You'll have some very famous neighbors in Kalorama. $2750 per month (12 month lease). Other terms negotiable. Available February 15th, 2019. Parking is street parking (spots may be available for rent from adjacent buildings).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2158 California St Nw have any available units?
2158 California St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2158 California St Nw have?
Some of 2158 California St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2158 California St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
2158 California St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2158 California St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 2158 California St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2158 California St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 2158 California St Nw offers parking.
Does 2158 California St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2158 California St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2158 California St Nw have a pool?
No, 2158 California St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 2158 California St Nw have accessible units?
No, 2158 California St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 2158 California St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2158 California St Nw has units with dishwashers.

