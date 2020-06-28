215 T STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Exceptional in Eckington! Sometimes you get character. Sometimes space, or location. Every now and then, you get it all! Welcome home to 215 T St. NE, the 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath Victorian row home that keeps on giving. Enter off the expansive wraparound porch and savor the fine wood floors that cover the ample living and dining areas. Step into the huge gourmet kitchen and get cooking with gas, stainless-steel appliances and cool granite counters. Upstairs, three bedrooms offer plenty of space, while three full baths offer plenty of convenience ~ though comfort trumps convenience in the luxurious spa-like master bath! If you~d prefer a little outdoor time, the private backyard has you covered for summertime barbeques or morning coffee. And just beyond? This location is incredible, putting you less than a mile from two Metro stations. But why leave the neighborhood? You~re also less than a mile from some amazing D.C. spots! Take your pick from Red Hen, to Bacio Pizzeria, to Wicked Bloom~. Too many to list! When you come home to 215 T St. NE, you come home to having it all. The monthly rent includes one cleaning per month.