215 T STREET NE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

215 T STREET NE

215 T Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

215 T Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Exceptional in Eckington! Sometimes you get character. Sometimes space, or location. Every now and then, you get it all! Welcome home to 215 T St. NE, the 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath Victorian row home that keeps on giving. Enter off the expansive wraparound porch and savor the fine wood floors that cover the ample living and dining areas. Step into the huge gourmet kitchen and get cooking with gas, stainless-steel appliances and cool granite counters. Upstairs, three bedrooms offer plenty of space, while three full baths offer plenty of convenience ~ though comfort trumps convenience in the luxurious spa-like master bath! If you~d prefer a little outdoor time, the private backyard has you covered for summertime barbeques or morning coffee. And just beyond? This location is incredible, putting you less than a mile from two Metro stations. But why leave the neighborhood? You~re also less than a mile from some amazing D.C. spots! Take your pick from Red Hen, to Bacio Pizzeria, to Wicked Bloom~. Too many to list! When you come home to 215 T St. NE, you come home to having it all. The monthly rent includes one cleaning per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 T STREET NE have any available units?
215 T STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 T STREET NE have?
Some of 215 T STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 T STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
215 T STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 T STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 215 T STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 215 T STREET NE offer parking?
No, 215 T STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 215 T STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 T STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 T STREET NE have a pool?
No, 215 T STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 215 T STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 215 T STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 215 T STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 T STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
