215 I ST NE #310

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Large & luxurious 1 BR, 1.5 Bath at Abdo's Historic Landmark Lofts. Garage parking included. 11ft ceilings, High-end finishes include Wolf/Subzero appliances, Waterworks fixtures, hardwood floors throughout. Granite Countertops and Natural Stone tile. Spacious balcony off of dining room. Walking distance to Union Station, Whole Foods and more! Wonderful building amenities: 24 hour Concierge, Fitness Center, Movie Theater, Meeting room, Rooftop Pool, Party Room, Security Gate. Pet friendly.