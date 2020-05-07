All apartments in Washington
215 I ST NE #310
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

215 I ST NE #310

215 I St NE · No Longer Available
Location

215 I St NE, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Large & luxurious 1 BR, 1.5 Bath at Abdo's Historic Landmark Lofts. Garage parking included. 11ft ceilings, High-end finishes include Wolf/Subzero appliances, Waterworks fixtures, hardwood floors throughout. Granite Countertops and Natural Stone tile. Spacious balcony off of dining room. Walking distance to Union Station, Whole Foods and more! Wonderful building amenities: 24 hour Concierge, Fitness Center, Movie Theater, Meeting room, Rooftop Pool, Party Room, Security Gate. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 I ST NE #310 have any available units?
215 I ST NE #310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 I ST NE #310 have?
Some of 215 I ST NE #310's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 I ST NE #310 currently offering any rent specials?
215 I ST NE #310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 I ST NE #310 pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 I ST NE #310 is pet friendly.
Does 215 I ST NE #310 offer parking?
Yes, 215 I ST NE #310 offers parking.
Does 215 I ST NE #310 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 I ST NE #310 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 I ST NE #310 have a pool?
Yes, 215 I ST NE #310 has a pool.
Does 215 I ST NE #310 have accessible units?
No, 215 I ST NE #310 does not have accessible units.
Does 215 I ST NE #310 have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 I ST NE #310 does not have units with dishwashers.
