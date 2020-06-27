2142 O Street NW #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Modern, Luxury 1BD/1.5BA Dupont Circle Flat Available Now! - Modern, luxury apartment for rent in Dupont Circle. Available furnished or unfurnished! This home is ready for you! Steps from Metro, shops and restaurants, this 1BD/1.5BA home boasts premium finishes throughout and a two-level design. Gleaming quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, and wide-plank hardwood floors make this unit stand out from the competition. This home also features central A/C, in-unit laundry, and a great amount of closet space. High ceilings make the main living area feel spacious, and the large windows and open floorplan provide lots of light.



Situated on a quiet, tree-lined street, this home is 0.2mi from Dupont Circle, DC's premium shopping, nightlife, and entertainment destination. Truly in the heart of Washington, DC. Three blocks to Dupont Circle Metro Station. 97 WalkScore - Walker's Paradise!



$45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric and cable/internet, water and gas included! Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



