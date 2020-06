Amenities

New Lower Rent for this Fantastic Location! Updated large Row House in Old City, near Hippest neighborhood of Bloomingdale, NOMA, Mt Vernon Sq. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, wall to wall carpet, washer/dryer combo, Fire Place, off street parking, very nice street. 1800+ sq ft of living space. Near Metro, Public Transportation and Restaurants. Property just underwent upgrades. Available any time!