Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

2128 1ST STREET NW

2128 1st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2128 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
3 bedroom 3 bath condo in a beautiful row home available for rent. Located on the top two floors of a row home, this condo boasts amazing views, from its two decks, of the Washington Monument and the colorful rooftops of the Bloomingdale Historic District. Each of the three bedroom suites has a private full bath! Thoughtful construction offering multiple amenities including spacious bedrooms, modern spa style bathrooms, high end appliances, and gas fireplace. Over 1700 sq ft of indoor and outdoor space. Large open floor plan of kitchen, dining and family room. Hardwood floors and tons of natural light! Only blocks away from restaurants like Red Hen and Boundary Stone. Minutes away from Howard Theater, U St Corridor and Atlantic Plumbing. 10 minute walk to Shaw/Howard Metro Station and steps to 80 and G8 Bus lines Water and trash are included; Weber grill and deck furniture also included for the term of the lease. Garage parking is available from the neighbor for $150/month Pets on a case by case basis Available for rent on 1/25/20 or sooner if needed. 12 month minimum lease. Owner pays for water and trash Tenant pays for gas and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 1ST STREET NW have any available units?
2128 1ST STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128 1ST STREET NW have?
Some of 2128 1ST STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 1ST STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2128 1ST STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 1ST STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2128 1ST STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 2128 1ST STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2128 1ST STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2128 1ST STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 1ST STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 1ST STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2128 1ST STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2128 1ST STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2128 1ST STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 1ST STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2128 1ST STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

