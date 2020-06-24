2128 1ST STREET NW

Amenities

3 bedroom 3 bath condo in a beautiful row home available for rent. Located on the top two floors of a row home, this condo boasts amazing views, from its two decks, of the Washington Monument and the colorful rooftops of the Bloomingdale Historic District. Each of the three bedroom suites has a private full bath! Thoughtful construction offering multiple amenities including spacious bedrooms, modern spa style bathrooms, high end appliances, and gas fireplace. Over 1700 sq ft of indoor and outdoor space. Large open floor plan of kitchen, dining and family room. Hardwood floors and tons of natural light! Only blocks away from restaurants like Red Hen and Boundary Stone. Minutes away from Howard Theater, U St Corridor and Atlantic Plumbing. 10 minute walk to Shaw/Howard Metro Station and steps to 80 and G8 Bus lines Water and trash are included; Weber grill and deck furniture also included for the term of the lease. Garage parking is available from the neighbor for $150/month Pets on a case by case basis Available for rent on 1/25/20 or sooner if needed. 12 month minimum lease. Owner pays for water and trash Tenant pays for gas and electric.