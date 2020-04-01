All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

2126 10th Street NW

2126 10th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2126 10th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
rent controlled
U Street Corridor 2BR 1.5 Bath Townhouse w Fully Equipped Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Private Front & Back BBQ Patio & - Ample Street Parking, No Pets, Avail Now! - U Street Corridor 2BR 1.5 Bath Townhouse w Fully Equipped Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Private Front & Back BBQ Patio & - Ample Street Parking, No Pets, Avail Now!

TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING: CALL or TEXT 202-759-7678

Listing Agent Patrick Reardon 202-709-7006

2126 10th Street NW Washington, DC 20001- 2BR, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Washington, DC's Historic U Street Corridor
$2,850 for a 15 Month Lease (or until May 2021), $2,995 for a 1 Year Lease.
Available Now, 12-24 Mo Lease 892 SQ FT Built 1890
Utilities: Tenant Pays All
PETS: NO - Parking: Street Parking - WD In Unit
Central HVAC AC and Heat on Nest System
$65 App Fee/person, $35/Mo Resident Benefit Package & Master Renters Insurance Policy, 1 Months Deposit
Credit, Background, Income and Rental Checks

Video Walkthrough - https://youtu.be/5-9SHaMXxOo

3D Walkthrough - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QpniZ4DTEkc

UNIT FEATURES:
2 Level Townhouse w Traditional Open Floor Plan
2nd: 1 BR's & 1 Full Bath Upstairs
1st: Kitchen & Half Bath with Complete Appliances & Living, Dining and Private Front Yard & Back BBQ Patio
FLOORS Hardwood Floors Throughout, Tile in Kitchen and Baths
KITCHEN Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Combo Oven/Stove/Microwave
Central HVAC AC & Heat
Unfurnished - Spice Rack, Side Bar & BBQ Can Stay by Tenant Request
Located on a Small Side Street

LOCATION:
98% Walkscore! Walker's Paradise, Would Not Require a Car :)
Walk To: Trader Joe's, Yes! Organic Market, 930 Club, Metro, All That U Street Day and Nightlife Have to Offer
Bike To (20 Mins): Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, Foggy Bottom / GWU, Downtown DC, National Mall, Brookland / Catholic University, Howard University, Shaw, NoMa, Cleveland Park, Woodley Park, and So Much More!
Metro Line 4 Minute Walk to Green and Yellow at U Street Metro Station, Transfer To: Red, Orange, Blue, Silver

TERMS:
- Tenants Must have Good Credit
- Exempt from Rent Control, Lease Required Owner Approval
- Available Now, 12 Month Lease Minimum, 2+ Year Lease Possible
- Specials: 18+ Month Lease

CONTACT:
Auto-Schedule Your Showing Call/TXT - 202-759-7678
Call/TXT Patrick Reardon at (202) 709-7006
Email with the Reply/Contact link for a copy of the Full Leasing Packet

LINKS: (Copy & Paste)
EJF Real Estate Services, Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801 x240

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 10th Street NW have any available units?
2126 10th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2126 10th Street NW have?
Some of 2126 10th Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 10th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
2126 10th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 10th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 2126 10th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2126 10th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 2126 10th Street NW offers parking.
Does 2126 10th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 10th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 10th Street NW have a pool?
No, 2126 10th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 2126 10th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 2126 10th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 10th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2126 10th Street NW has units with dishwashers.
