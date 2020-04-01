Amenities

U Street Corridor 2BR 1.5 Bath Townhouse w Fully Equipped Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Private Front & Back BBQ Patio & - Ample Street Parking, No Pets, Avail Now!



TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING: CALL or TEXT 202-759-7678



Listing Agent Patrick Reardon 202-709-7006



2126 10th Street NW Washington, DC 20001- 2BR, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Washington, DC's Historic U Street Corridor

$2,850 for a 15 Month Lease (or until May 2021), $2,995 for a 1 Year Lease.

Available Now, 12-24 Mo Lease 892 SQ FT Built 1890

Utilities: Tenant Pays All

PETS: NO - Parking: Street Parking - WD In Unit

Central HVAC AC and Heat on Nest System

$65 App Fee/person, $35/Mo Resident Benefit Package & Master Renters Insurance Policy, 1 Months Deposit

Credit, Background, Income and Rental Checks



Video Walkthrough - https://youtu.be/5-9SHaMXxOo



3D Walkthrough - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QpniZ4DTEkc



UNIT FEATURES:

2 Level Townhouse w Traditional Open Floor Plan

2nd: 1 BR's & 1 Full Bath Upstairs

1st: Kitchen & Half Bath with Complete Appliances & Living, Dining and Private Front Yard & Back BBQ Patio

FLOORS Hardwood Floors Throughout, Tile in Kitchen and Baths

KITCHEN Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Combo Oven/Stove/Microwave

Central HVAC AC & Heat

Unfurnished - Spice Rack, Side Bar & BBQ Can Stay by Tenant Request

Located on a Small Side Street



LOCATION:

98% Walkscore! Walker's Paradise, Would Not Require a Car :)

Walk To: Trader Joe's, Yes! Organic Market, 930 Club, Metro, All That U Street Day and Nightlife Have to Offer

Bike To (20 Mins): Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, Foggy Bottom / GWU, Downtown DC, National Mall, Brookland / Catholic University, Howard University, Shaw, NoMa, Cleveland Park, Woodley Park, and So Much More!

Metro Line 4 Minute Walk to Green and Yellow at U Street Metro Station, Transfer To: Red, Orange, Blue, Silver



TERMS:

- Tenants Must have Good Credit

- Exempt from Rent Control, Lease Required Owner Approval

- Available Now, 12 Month Lease Minimum, 2+ Year Lease Possible

- Specials: 18+ Month Lease



CONTACT:

Auto-Schedule Your Showing Call/TXT - 202-759-7678

Call/TXT Patrick Reardon at (202) 709-7006

Email with the Reply/Contact link for a copy of the Full Leasing Packet



LINKS: (Copy & Paste)

EJF Real Estate Services, Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801 x240



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5277839)