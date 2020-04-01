Amenities
TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING: CALL or TEXT 202-759-7678
Listing Agent Patrick Reardon 202-709-7006
2126 10th Street NW Washington, DC 20001- 2BR, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Washington, DC's Historic U Street Corridor
$2,850 for a 15 Month Lease (or until May 2021), $2,995 for a 1 Year Lease.
Available Now, 12-24 Mo Lease 892 SQ FT Built 1890
Utilities: Tenant Pays All
PETS: NO - Parking: Street Parking - WD In Unit
Central HVAC AC and Heat on Nest System
$65 App Fee/person, $35/Mo Resident Benefit Package & Master Renters Insurance Policy, 1 Months Deposit
Credit, Background, Income and Rental Checks
Video Walkthrough - https://youtu.be/5-9SHaMXxOo
3D Walkthrough - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QpniZ4DTEkc
UNIT FEATURES:
2 Level Townhouse w Traditional Open Floor Plan
2nd: 1 BR's & 1 Full Bath Upstairs
1st: Kitchen & Half Bath with Complete Appliances & Living, Dining and Private Front Yard & Back BBQ Patio
FLOORS Hardwood Floors Throughout, Tile in Kitchen and Baths
KITCHEN Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Combo Oven/Stove/Microwave
Central HVAC AC & Heat
Unfurnished - Spice Rack, Side Bar & BBQ Can Stay by Tenant Request
Located on a Small Side Street
LOCATION:
98% Walkscore! Walker's Paradise, Would Not Require a Car :)
Walk To: Trader Joe's, Yes! Organic Market, 930 Club, Metro, All That U Street Day and Nightlife Have to Offer
Bike To (20 Mins): Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, Foggy Bottom / GWU, Downtown DC, National Mall, Brookland / Catholic University, Howard University, Shaw, NoMa, Cleveland Park, Woodley Park, and So Much More!
Metro Line 4 Minute Walk to Green and Yellow at U Street Metro Station, Transfer To: Red, Orange, Blue, Silver
TERMS:
- Tenants Must have Good Credit
- Exempt from Rent Control, Lease Required Owner Approval
- Available Now, 12 Month Lease Minimum, 2+ Year Lease Possible
- Specials: 18+ Month Lease
CONTACT:
Auto-Schedule Your Showing Call/TXT - 202-759-7678
Call/TXT Patrick Reardon at (202) 709-7006
Email with the Reply/Contact link for a copy of the Full Leasing Packet
LINKS: (Copy & Paste)
EJF Real Estate Services, Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801 x240
No Pets Allowed
