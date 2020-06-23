All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2

2121 11th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2121 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 Bed/2 Bath on U Street Corridor - Brand new renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo on the U street Corridor. Located just two blocks from the U Street Metro, shopping, restaurants/bars, The 930 club, The Howard Theater, and easy access to Downtown DC. Amenities include Hardwood floors throughout, central air/heart, W/D, quartz counter-tops, maple cabinetry, SS Kitchen Aid appliances, Ceiling-to-floor windows, Ample light, front patio, and the master bedroom suite has a customized wall closet.

Asking Rent is $2900 + gas/electric utilities. Schedule an appointment to view this property today.

Professionally Managed by:
KL Associates, Inc.
1350 Wallach Place, NW Washington, DC 20009
(202) 462 - 5106

(RLNE2372640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2 have any available units?
2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2 have?
Some of 2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2 offer parking?
No, 2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2 have a pool?
No, 2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2 have accessible units?
No, 2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Baystate
1701 Massachusetts Ave
Washington, DC 20036
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University