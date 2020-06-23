2121 11th Street, NW Unit# 2

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 Bed/2 Bath on U Street Corridor - Brand new renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo on the U street Corridor. Located just two blocks from the U Street Metro, shopping, restaurants/bars, The 930 club, The Howard Theater, and easy access to Downtown DC. Amenities include Hardwood floors throughout, central air/heart, W/D, quartz counter-tops, maple cabinetry, SS Kitchen Aid appliances, Ceiling-to-floor windows, Ample light, front patio, and the master bedroom suite has a customized wall closet.



Asking Rent is $2900 + gas/electric utilities. Schedule an appointment to view this property today.



Professionally Managed by:

KL Associates, Inc.

1350 Wallach Place, NW Washington, DC 20009

(202) 462 - 5106



(RLNE2372640)