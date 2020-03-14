2119 LEROY PLACE NW

Amenities

TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION GO TO REALTYSERVICEEXPERTS.COM then to PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. Distinguished property in prestigious Kalorama! Perfectly located within very close proximity to culture, shopping, restaurants, nightlife... House offers the total package: great curb appeal with space galore for living and entertaining, private front parking, extra wide top level balcony and charming green yard/patio with its softly bubbling water feature, well-cultivated plants for total seclusion from the busy capital hustle. Extra-wide and light-filled, this end unit boasts fine solid construction and timeless style while embodying a perfect blend of historic details and modern updates. Fully restored in 2013 interiors demonstrate the uniqueness of thoughtful and personal touches while maintaining original charm. Great floor plan (see attached )! Spacious and bright rooms with high ceilings, lovely mantels and moldings, wood parquet floors, 4 fireplaces, large walk-up attic. Spectacular central staircase lightened by a roof skylight. Elevator access to all four floors. Finished basement with its own separate outside access from both front & rear 2 BR/1 FB apartment suitable for guests or nanny suite.