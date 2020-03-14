All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

2119 LEROY PLACE NW

2119 Leroy Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2119 Leroy Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Kalorama

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION GO TO REALTYSERVICEEXPERTS.COM then to PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. Distinguished property in prestigious Kalorama! Perfectly located within very close proximity to culture, shopping, restaurants, nightlife... House offers the total package: great curb appeal with space galore for living and entertaining, private front parking, extra wide top level balcony and charming green yard/patio with its softly bubbling water feature, well-cultivated plants for total seclusion from the busy capital hustle. Extra-wide and light-filled, this end unit boasts fine solid construction and timeless style while embodying a perfect blend of historic details and modern updates. Fully restored in 2013 interiors demonstrate the uniqueness of thoughtful and personal touches while maintaining original charm. Great floor plan (see attached )! Spacious and bright rooms with high ceilings, lovely mantels and moldings, wood parquet floors, 4 fireplaces, large walk-up attic. Spectacular central staircase lightened by a roof skylight. Elevator access to all four floors. Finished basement with its own separate outside access from both front & rear 2 BR/1 FB apartment suitable for guests or nanny suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 LEROY PLACE NW have any available units?
2119 LEROY PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 LEROY PLACE NW have?
Some of 2119 LEROY PLACE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 LEROY PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2119 LEROY PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 LEROY PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2119 LEROY PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2119 LEROY PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 2119 LEROY PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 2119 LEROY PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 LEROY PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 LEROY PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 2119 LEROY PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2119 LEROY PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 2119 LEROY PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 LEROY PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2119 LEROY PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
