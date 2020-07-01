All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:46 AM

2118 3RD STREET NE

2118 3rd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2118 3rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Enviable Eckington! Perfectly located between Brentwood and Bloomingdale, this Eckington Park condo puts you half a mile to Metro, and less than a mile to vibrant venues like The Red Hen, Tyber Creek Wine Bar & Kitchen, and Creative Grounds DC. But with three bedrooms, three full baths, an office, and private outdoor space, there~s plenty of room to just stay in. Or grab your car from its secure parking spot and drive away. You~ll have plenty of choices once you make this contemporary, two-level condo your home! ~Offered at $3,700/month (excl. utilities) ~3 Bed/3 Full Bath ~Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances ~In-Unit Washer/Dryer ~Newer 2014 Construction ~Secure Parking ~Private Terrace ~Great Location Near The Rhode Island Metro ~Approx. 1,600 sq. ft. The property conveys non-furnished and available for new tenant(s) beginning April 2, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 3RD STREET NE have any available units?
2118 3RD STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 3RD STREET NE have?
Some of 2118 3RD STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 3RD STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
2118 3RD STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 3RD STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 2118 3RD STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2118 3RD STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 2118 3RD STREET NE offers parking.
Does 2118 3RD STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2118 3RD STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 3RD STREET NE have a pool?
No, 2118 3RD STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 2118 3RD STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 2118 3RD STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 3RD STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2118 3RD STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

