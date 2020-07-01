2118 3RD STREET NE

Amenities

Enviable Eckington! Perfectly located between Brentwood and Bloomingdale, this Eckington Park condo puts you half a mile to Metro, and less than a mile to vibrant venues like The Red Hen, Tyber Creek Wine Bar & Kitchen, and Creative Grounds DC. But with three bedrooms, three full baths, an office, and private outdoor space, there~s plenty of room to just stay in. Or grab your car from its secure parking spot and drive away. You~ll have plenty of choices once you make this contemporary, two-level condo your home! ~Offered at $3,700/month (excl. utilities) ~3 Bed/3 Full Bath ~Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances ~In-Unit Washer/Dryer ~Newer 2014 Construction ~Secure Parking ~Private Terrace ~Great Location Near The Rhode Island Metro ~Approx. 1,600 sq. ft. The property conveys non-furnished and available for new tenant(s) beginning April 2, 2020.