2116 37TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bed 3 Bath wonderfully renovated DC home will provide you with all the amenities you need for comfortable living. The natural light and warm colors make this a perfect home for you. Enjoy the spacious master suite, attic level bedroom, sunroom extension, and nicely appointed suite on the lower level. Great location 2 blocks from shopping and restaurants, Stoddert school zone and easy access to downtown. Rear deck and comfortable front porch. 2 Off-street parking included!The Gourmet kitchen offers tons of cooking and storage space as well as a gas range stove. The unit is equipped with washer and dryer. It also comes with a fireplace, perfect for winter months. The open layout of the backyard makes it an ideal setting for grilling and entertaining during the summer months. Take advantage of an easy walk to Wisconsin Ave. Choose from a number of great Restaurants, local Gyms and Grocery stores / try a new spot -- they seem to pop up weekly in this neighborhood! Need to head elsewhere in the city? Easy access to main bus lines only 10 yards away or grab a bike at the Capitol Bike share station around the corner! A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing the lease. Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Tenant responsible forAll utilities: water, gas, and electric. Pets: Case by Case Parking: 2 Off Street. Washer and Dryer: In Unit