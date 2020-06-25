All apartments in Washington
2116 37TH STREET NW
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM

2116 37TH STREET NW

2116 37th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2116 37th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bed 3 Bath wonderfully renovated DC home will provide you with all the amenities you need for comfortable living. The natural light and warm colors make this a perfect home for you. Enjoy the spacious master suite, attic level bedroom, sunroom extension, and nicely appointed suite on the lower level. Great location 2 blocks from shopping and restaurants, Stoddert school zone and easy access to downtown. Rear deck and comfortable front porch. 2 Off-street parking included!The Gourmet kitchen offers tons of cooking and storage space as well as a gas range stove. The unit is equipped with washer and dryer. It also comes with a fireplace, perfect for winter months. The open layout of the backyard makes it an ideal setting for grilling and entertaining during the summer months. Take advantage of an easy walk to Wisconsin Ave. Choose from a number of great Restaurants, local Gyms and Grocery stores / try a new spot -- they seem to pop up weekly in this neighborhood! Need to head elsewhere in the city? Easy access to main bus lines only 10 yards away or grab a bike at the Capitol Bike share station around the corner! A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing the lease. Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Tenant responsible forAll utilities: water, gas, and electric. Pets: Case by Case Parking: 2 Off Street. Washer and Dryer: In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 37TH STREET NW have any available units?
2116 37TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 37TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2116 37TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 37TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2116 37TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 37TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 37TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 2116 37TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2116 37TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2116 37TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2116 37TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 37TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2116 37TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2116 37TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2116 37TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 37TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 37TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
