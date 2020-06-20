All apartments in Washington
2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:26 AM

2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW

2111 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · (202) 333-1540
Location

2111 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$1,850

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Spacious and Bright Studio in the Observatory of Georgetown. Apt. has neutral carpet & walls, washer/dryer in unit, central heat and cooling & ample closet space! A reserved garage space is included.The Observatory of Georgetown is a well run condominium building providing 24 hour front desk service, a wonderful large & well equiped fitness facility, gorgeous outdoor pool & a rooftop deck. Great Neighborhood W/Trader Joe's, Safeway, CVS, restaurants, hardware store, Whole Foods is coming as well! GUTS Bus comes to the front door every 25 minutes. Small pets allowed case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have any available units?
2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have?
Some of 2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW is pet friendly.
Does 2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW does offer parking.
Does 2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have a pool?
Yes, 2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW has a pool.
Does 2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
