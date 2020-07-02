All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305

2110 19th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2110 19th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
You will love the bright sunlight in this apartment looking southeast over 19th Street!

This lovely apartment has it all: new hardwood floors, granite kitchen with eat-in bar, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer/dryer, porcelain tile bath, and access to a roof deck, free bike storage and extra storage all in a stylish boutique building conveniently located between Dupont and Adams Morgan.

Located at 2110 19th Street NW, between the distinguished Kalorama neighborhood and the vibrant Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle areas, The Asher offers a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom homes with contemporary, luxury apartments and amenities, including storage units, a bike room, and a rooftop deck.
Rental Terms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305 have any available units?
2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305 have?
Some of 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305 currently offering any rent specials?
2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305 pet-friendly?
No, 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305 offer parking?
Yes, 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305 offers parking.
Does 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305 have a pool?
No, 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305 does not have a pool.
Does 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305 have accessible units?
No, 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 305 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University