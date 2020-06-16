21 Snows Court Northwest, Washington, DC 20037 Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
Amenities
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Walk to everything! This charming house in the Historic District of Foggy Bottom is just ONE BLOCK from the Foggy Bottom Metro Station. One block to Whole Foods and Trader Joe's is just around the corner. No need for a car! House features chef's kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Small fenced rear yard with brick patio is great for grilling and entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
