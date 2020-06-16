All apartments in Washington
21 Snows Court Northwest

21 Snows Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

21 Snows Court Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Walk to everything! This charming house in the Historic District of Foggy Bottom is just ONE BLOCK from the Foggy Bottom Metro Station. One block to Whole Foods and Trader Joe's is just around the corner. No need for a car! House features chef's kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Small fenced rear yard with brick patio is great for grilling and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Snows Court Northwest have any available units?
21 Snows Court Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Snows Court Northwest have?
Some of 21 Snows Court Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Snows Court Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
21 Snows Court Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Snows Court Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 21 Snows Court Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 21 Snows Court Northwest offer parking?
No, 21 Snows Court Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 21 Snows Court Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Snows Court Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Snows Court Northwest have a pool?
No, 21 Snows Court Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 21 Snows Court Northwest have accessible units?
No, 21 Snows Court Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Snows Court Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Snows Court Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
