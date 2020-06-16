21 Snows Court Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Walk to everything! This charming house in the Historic District of Foggy Bottom is just ONE BLOCK from the Foggy Bottom Metro Station. One block to Whole Foods and Trader Joe's is just around the corner. No need for a car! House features chef's kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Small fenced rear yard with brick patio is great for grilling and entertaining.