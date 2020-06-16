21 Randle Cir SE

Amenities
A Quaint Urban Bungalow Minutes from Capitol Hill - Property Id: 226554
A Quaint Urban Bungalow with : * Large Fenced in Yard and a Garden Area *New Patio for Private Barbecues. *Central Air Condition *Gas Heat *Newly Remodeled *Up to Date Appliances *Separate Laundry Area -Washer and Dryer Included *Large Eat in Kitchen *Spacious Living Room *Covered Windowed Front porch ---
--Tours Upon APPROVED APPLICATIONS ONLY !
JUNE SPECIAL -ONLY $2120.00 First Months Rent- Plus FREE WIFI-
1 Year Lease Required -
READ THE Entire Listing and View all Pictures
No Smoking Minimum- 620 * Credit Score, Income Verification Required. $ Application Fee-- Tours upon Pre-Screening Only, --Tenant is responsible for ALL Utilities-- (GAS, WATER, ELECTRIC, CABLE)Renters Insurance Required- 1 Year Lease required -- --
---ALL ADULTS MUST submit an APPLICATION
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226554
No Pets Allowed
