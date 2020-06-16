All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 21 Randle Cir SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
21 Randle Cir SE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

21 Randle Cir SE

21 Randle Circle Southeast · (301) 505-5300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

21 Randle Circle Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2120 · Avail. now

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
A Quaint Urban Bungalow Minutes from Capitol Hill - Property Id: 226554

A Quaint Urban Bungalow with : * Large Fenced in Yard and a Garden Area *New Patio for Private Barbecues. *Central Air Condition *Gas Heat *Newly Remodeled *Up to Date Appliances *Separate Laundry Area -Washer and Dryer Included *Large Eat in Kitchen *Spacious Living Room *Covered Windowed Front porch ---

--Tours Upon APPROVED APPLICATIONS ONLY !

JUNE SPECIAL -ONLY $2120.00 First Months Rent- Plus FREE WIFI-
1 Year Lease Required -
READ THE Entire Listing and View all Pictures

No Smoking Minimum- 620 * Credit Score, Income Verification Required. $ Application Fee-- Tours upon Pre-Screening Only, --Tenant is responsible for ALL Utilities-- (GAS, WATER, ELECTRIC, CABLE)Renters Insurance Required- 1 Year Lease required -- --
---ALL ADULTS MUST submit an APPLICATION
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226554
Property Id 226554

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Randle Cir SE have any available units?
21 Randle Cir SE has a unit available for $2,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Randle Cir SE have?
Some of 21 Randle Cir SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Randle Cir SE currently offering any rent specials?
21 Randle Cir SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Randle Cir SE pet-friendly?
No, 21 Randle Cir SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 21 Randle Cir SE offer parking?
No, 21 Randle Cir SE does not offer parking.
Does 21 Randle Cir SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Randle Cir SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Randle Cir SE have a pool?
No, 21 Randle Cir SE does not have a pool.
Does 21 Randle Cir SE have accessible units?
No, 21 Randle Cir SE does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Randle Cir SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Randle Cir SE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 21 Randle Cir SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
301M
301 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
The Wallasey
2426 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity