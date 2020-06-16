21 Randle Cir SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

A Quaint Urban Bungalow Minutes from Capitol Hill - Property Id: 226554



A Quaint Urban Bungalow with : * Large Fenced in Yard and a Garden Area *New Patio for Private Barbecues. *Central Air Condition *Gas Heat *Newly Remodeled *Up to Date Appliances *Separate Laundry Area -Washer and Dryer Included *Large Eat in Kitchen *Spacious Living Room *Covered Windowed Front porch ---



--Tours Upon APPROVED APPLICATIONS ONLY !



JUNE SPECIAL -ONLY $2120.00 First Months Rent- Plus FREE WIFI-

1 Year Lease Required -

READ THE Entire Listing and View all Pictures



No Smoking Minimum- 620 * Credit Score, Income Verification Required. $ Application Fee-- Tours upon Pre-Screening Only, --Tenant is responsible for ALL Utilities-- (GAS, WATER, ELECTRIC, CABLE)Renters Insurance Required- 1 Year Lease required -- --

---ALL ADULTS MUST submit an APPLICATION

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226554

Property Id 226554



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5841164)