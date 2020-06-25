All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 21 Hawthorne Ct Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
21 Hawthorne Ct Ne
Last updated September 6 2019 at 8:58 AM

21 Hawthorne Ct Ne

21 Hawthorne Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

21 Hawthorne Court Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Petworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely amazing completely renovated 2 level 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom town home in the heart of Washington DC. Located near the MedStar hospital center and Trinity and friendlyUniversity campuses. Upon entering this space you will immediately notice the gorgeous ceramic flooring found in the foyer and lower level. The first level is rounded out by the Master Suites each featuring recess lighting, beautiful brand new hardwood flooring, generous reach-in closet space, ample natural light & stunning Master bathrooms. Heading to the lower level you will find the modern kitchen boasting ample counter space, stunning new appliances & breakfast bar area. Next, you will find the sun-soaked living room featuring a wood burning fireplace and access to the private patio, perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located minutes from the Brookland Metro red line stop & #80 Bus from Fort Totten to the Kennedy center/downtown. Also easy access to Route 29 & Route 1. This space is perfect for city seekers who also want the peace of mind of a 24 hour security guard in a gated community with easy garage parking for their vehicles, and a large outdoor pool open in the summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Hawthorne Ct Ne have any available units?
21 Hawthorne Ct Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Hawthorne Ct Ne have?
Some of 21 Hawthorne Ct Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Hawthorne Ct Ne currently offering any rent specials?
21 Hawthorne Ct Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Hawthorne Ct Ne pet-friendly?
No, 21 Hawthorne Ct Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 21 Hawthorne Ct Ne offer parking?
Yes, 21 Hawthorne Ct Ne offers parking.
Does 21 Hawthorne Ct Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Hawthorne Ct Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Hawthorne Ct Ne have a pool?
Yes, 21 Hawthorne Ct Ne has a pool.
Does 21 Hawthorne Ct Ne have accessible units?
No, 21 Hawthorne Ct Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Hawthorne Ct Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Hawthorne Ct Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Yale West
443 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University