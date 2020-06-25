21 Hawthorne Ct Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Absolutely amazing completely renovated 2 level 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom town home in the heart of Washington DC. Located near the MedStar hospital center and Trinity and friendlyUniversity campuses. Upon entering this space you will immediately notice the gorgeous ceramic flooring found in the foyer and lower level. The first level is rounded out by the Master Suites each featuring recess lighting, beautiful brand new hardwood flooring, generous reach-in closet space, ample natural light & stunning Master bathrooms. Heading to the lower level you will find the modern kitchen boasting ample counter space, stunning new appliances & breakfast bar area. Next, you will find the sun-soaked living room featuring a wood burning fireplace and access to the private patio, perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located minutes from the Brookland Metro red line stop & #80 Bus from Fort Totten to the Kennedy center/downtown. Also easy access to Route 29 & Route 1. This space is perfect for city seekers who also want the peace of mind of a 24 hour security guard in a gated community with easy garage parking for their vehicles, and a large outdoor pool open in the summer.