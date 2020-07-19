All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 204 46th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
204 46th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

204 46th Street

204 46th Street Northeast · (937) 490-9580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

204 46th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 204 46th Street · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
204 46th Street Available 08/01/20 Beautifully remodeled 5 bed / 3 bath on prime lot with fenced yard and one block from Metro - Stunning Renovation, walking distance to the Benning Road metro. Only 1 mile to DC's bilingual public charter school; Elsie Whitlow Stokes. Expansive main level with breakfast room, dining room, and spacious living room. The kitchen features abundant cabinet and food preparation space and is appointed with quartz counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. The upper level has 2 sun-filled bedrooms accompanied by a guest bath and a master suite with a private bath. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath on the lower level with a sitting room and separate entrance. The basement features a laundry room and huge rec room. One car parking and alley access from the rear yard.

3D virtual tour is available here: http://spws.homevisit.com/hvid/263502

Open main level features large living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room and breakfast rooms with windows on three sides. Spacious kitchen appointed with quartz counter-tops, hardwood cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. Hardwood on the main level. Two guest rooms upstairs serviced by a guest bath off the hall. Master bedroom in the back of the home overlooking the yard and with a private on-suite bath. Family room on the terrace level along with two additional bedrooms and a full bath and side door to the parking area. Lower level has a modest mechanical room, separate laundry room, and an expansive recreation room with wood lock ceramic tile.

(RLNE5917586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 46th Street have any available units?
204 46th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 46th Street have?
Some of 204 46th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
204 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 204 46th Street offer parking?
Yes, 204 46th Street offers parking.
Does 204 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 46th Street have a pool?
No, 204 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 204 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 204 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 204 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 204 46th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Plaza
1414 Upshur Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Apollo
600 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity