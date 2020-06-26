2032 15th St NW Unit 4

Amenities

Boutique U Street Condo! - This modern one bedroom, one bathroom condo is located in a small boutique condo building right off U Street. Walk in to find a charming, light-filled living area with hardwood floors, tall ceilings, and windows all around. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, full-size dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet space. Through large, modern glass doors, an ample sized bedroom awaits. Tons of closet space, a renovated bathroom, and in-unit laundry round out this space nicely.



On a tree-lined street at 16th and U, this unit has an unbeatable location - walking distance from DuPont Circle, Adams Morgan and U Street restaurants, bars, and stores. Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries a few blocks away at Whole Foods or Trader Joe's. Although you have everything you need at your fingertips, the Green/Yellow Line (U Street Metro) is a 5-minute walk away and plenty of buses run through this central neighborhood.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Cats welcome!



No Dogs Allowed



