All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2032 15th St NW Unit 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2032 15th St NW Unit 4
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

2032 15th St NW Unit 4

2032 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2032 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Boutique U Street Condo! - This modern one bedroom, one bathroom condo is located in a small boutique condo building right off U Street. Walk in to find a charming, light-filled living area with hardwood floors, tall ceilings, and windows all around. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, full-size dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet space. Through large, modern glass doors, an ample sized bedroom awaits. Tons of closet space, a renovated bathroom, and in-unit laundry round out this space nicely.

On a tree-lined street at 16th and U, this unit has an unbeatable location - walking distance from DuPont Circle, Adams Morgan and U Street restaurants, bars, and stores. Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries a few blocks away at Whole Foods or Trader Joe's. Although you have everything you need at your fingertips, the Green/Yellow Line (U Street Metro) is a 5-minute walk away and plenty of buses run through this central neighborhood.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Cats welcome!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4710247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 15th St NW Unit 4 have any available units?
2032 15th St NW Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 15th St NW Unit 4 have?
Some of 2032 15th St NW Unit 4's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 15th St NW Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2032 15th St NW Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 15th St NW Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2032 15th St NW Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 2032 15th St NW Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 2032 15th St NW Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2032 15th St NW Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 15th St NW Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 15th St NW Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 2032 15th St NW Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2032 15th St NW Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 2032 15th St NW Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 15th St NW Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2032 15th St NW Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Aria on L
300 L St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University