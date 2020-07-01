2031 37th St. NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

AMAZING LOCATION & RENOVATED GEM 2/2.5 - Ready to GO!! - Move in Ready: LARGE 2 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Brick Front "Pottery Barn" Style TH in NW DC - This Property has been lovingly updated and is ready for you. Features : Hardwood Flooring, Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Slate Back Splash - Stainless Steel Appliances - Loads of Light, 2 Large Bedrooms upstairs, Beautiful Glass Enclosed Shower with "War Wash" style pressure heads, and Natural Rain Fall Shower Head, Floor to Ceiling Tile and Natural Brick wall to make this house truly modern & chic at the same time. Street Parking, Close to Georgetown Hospital, Georgetown University, American University, and All Things DC.



Long Term Leases WELCOME!



(RLNE5285422)