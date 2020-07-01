All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

2031 37th St. NW

2031 37th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2031 37th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING LOCATION & RENOVATED GEM 2/2.5 - Ready to GO!! - Move in Ready: LARGE 2 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Brick Front "Pottery Barn" Style TH in NW DC - This Property has been lovingly updated and is ready for you. Features : Hardwood Flooring, Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Slate Back Splash - Stainless Steel Appliances - Loads of Light, 2 Large Bedrooms upstairs, Beautiful Glass Enclosed Shower with "War Wash" style pressure heads, and Natural Rain Fall Shower Head, Floor to Ceiling Tile and Natural Brick wall to make this house truly modern & chic at the same time. Street Parking, Close to Georgetown Hospital, Georgetown University, American University, and All Things DC.

Long Term Leases WELCOME!

(RLNE5285422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 37th St. NW have any available units?
2031 37th St. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2031 37th St. NW have?
Some of 2031 37th St. NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 37th St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
2031 37th St. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 37th St. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2031 37th St. NW is pet friendly.
Does 2031 37th St. NW offer parking?
No, 2031 37th St. NW does not offer parking.
Does 2031 37th St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2031 37th St. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 37th St. NW have a pool?
No, 2031 37th St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 2031 37th St. NW have accessible units?
No, 2031 37th St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 37th St. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2031 37th St. NW does not have units with dishwashers.

