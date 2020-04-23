All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:36 AM

2030 AP

2030 8th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

2030 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
media room
1 Bed + Den - 1 Bath - Columbia Heights Condo - 1 Reserved Parking Space - About The Residence:
If you love the idea of living in the sleek space designed by renowned NYC architect, Morris Adjimi but also know you need space for your real life possessions, this is the unit you have been waiting for! Unit 207 is a 1 bedroom plus den that combines the clean lines and industrial style you know and love at Atlantic Plumbing, while offering all the storage space you can't live without - a walk-in closet in the bedroom, additional full closet in the den, double-door pantry in the kitchen, coat closet in the entryway, wall-mounted racks for your bikes.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
About The Building:
In the building, you will find even more space to spread out including the spacious lobby with concierge, fitness center, club room and a spectacular 4,000 SF rooftop terrace offering stunning views, green space, a gas fire pit and grills. If you choose, you can also get access to the rooftop pool and sundeck, spin cycle room, large fitness center and game rooms in the adjacent building for annual membership fee of $500.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Parking:
Comes with 1 garage parking (#18)
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Location:
Columbia Heights has its own bustling commercial downtown, but also quieter eclectic spots just blocks away. While national retail stores dominate 14th Street, the neighborhood prides itself on its variety of mom-and-pop shops and small ethnic eateries. Despite massive redevelopment, the neighborhood has held on to many of its cultural landmarks like the historic Tivoli Theatre. Youll be recognized as a regular at your local restaurants, bars, and dives. An abundance of local schools and play spaces dot the streets, creating a friendly neighborhood atmosphere. While other similarly dense parts of the city give off a frenetic energy, Columbia Heights takes itself a little less seriously, moving at its own pace.

Combine all of this in a location with a Walkscore of 98, 1 block from the new Whole Foods (2020) and boasting delicious restaurants, shopping, coffee and vibrant nightlife around every corner.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Commute Times:
*Metro Center 17m by train, 13m by car
*Union Station 22m by train, 17m by car
*Dupont Circle 27m by train, 10m by car
*Reagan National Airport 23m by train, 21m by car
*Metro (Green and Yellow) - 2 Blocks
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Lease terms:
*$50 application fee required
*1 months rent security deposit required
*Sorry, no smoking inside the property
*Min 12-month lease
*Pets are NOT accepted
*Tenant responsible for electric
*Building reqiures $500 move in fee and $500 refundable elevator deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5314900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 AP have any available units?
2030 AP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 AP have?
Some of 2030 AP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 AP currently offering any rent specials?
2030 AP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 AP pet-friendly?
No, 2030 AP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2030 AP offer parking?
Yes, 2030 AP offers parking.
Does 2030 AP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2030 AP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 AP have a pool?
Yes, 2030 AP has a pool.
Does 2030 AP have accessible units?
No, 2030 AP does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 AP have units with dishwashers?
No, 2030 AP does not have units with dishwashers.

