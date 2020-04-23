Amenities

1 Bed + Den - 1 Bath - Columbia Heights Condo - 1 Reserved Parking Space - About The Residence:

If you love the idea of living in the sleek space designed by renowned NYC architect, Morris Adjimi but also know you need space for your real life possessions, this is the unit you have been waiting for! Unit 207 is a 1 bedroom plus den that combines the clean lines and industrial style you know and love at Atlantic Plumbing, while offering all the storage space you can't live without - a walk-in closet in the bedroom, additional full closet in the den, double-door pantry in the kitchen, coat closet in the entryway, wall-mounted racks for your bikes.

About The Building:

In the building, you will find even more space to spread out including the spacious lobby with concierge, fitness center, club room and a spectacular 4,000 SF rooftop terrace offering stunning views, green space, a gas fire pit and grills. If you choose, you can also get access to the rooftop pool and sundeck, spin cycle room, large fitness center and game rooms in the adjacent building for annual membership fee of $500.

Parking:

Comes with 1 garage parking (#18)

Location:

Columbia Heights has its own bustling commercial downtown, but also quieter eclectic spots just blocks away. While national retail stores dominate 14th Street, the neighborhood prides itself on its variety of mom-and-pop shops and small ethnic eateries. Despite massive redevelopment, the neighborhood has held on to many of its cultural landmarks like the historic Tivoli Theatre. Youll be recognized as a regular at your local restaurants, bars, and dives. An abundance of local schools and play spaces dot the streets, creating a friendly neighborhood atmosphere. While other similarly dense parts of the city give off a frenetic energy, Columbia Heights takes itself a little less seriously, moving at its own pace.



Combine all of this in a location with a Walkscore of 98, 1 block from the new Whole Foods (2020) and boasting delicious restaurants, shopping, coffee and vibrant nightlife around every corner.

Commute Times:

*Metro Center 17m by train, 13m by car

*Union Station 22m by train, 17m by car

*Dupont Circle 27m by train, 10m by car

*Reagan National Airport 23m by train, 21m by car

*Metro (Green and Yellow) - 2 Blocks

Lease terms:

*$50 application fee required

*1 months rent security deposit required

*Sorry, no smoking inside the property

*Min 12-month lease

*Pets are NOT accepted

*Tenant responsible for electric

*Building reqiures $500 move in fee and $500 refundable elevator deposit



