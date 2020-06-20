All apartments in Washington
2030 8th St NW 302
2030 8th St NW 302

2030 8th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2030 8th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
fire pit
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
Chic in Shaw - Hey!

We know you've been looking to hang your hat in one of DC's newest and most exciting buildings and here is your chance!

This is an amazing one bedroom apartment in the much desired Atlantic Plumbing building. Everything here is thoroughly modern and chic, the building is as stylish as they come and features loads of amenities most other condos simply do not.

The apartment is a calm oasis in the most vibrant neighborhood in DC. The expansive living area features an open floor plan with tremendous, wraparound windows and a modern kitchen you'll want to show off. The bedroom continues you the views to the neighborhood below while keeping you sleeping soundly at night in its tranquil walls.

Come take a look for yourself. Please contact us today to schedule your showing.

Available Now

Ensuite washer/dryer

No pets.

Gym in building and expansive roof deck with kitchen facilities and fire pits.

Application fee, $20.00

Building move in fee required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5266851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 8th St NW 302 have any available units?
2030 8th St NW 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 8th St NW 302 have?
Some of 2030 8th St NW 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 8th St NW 302 currently offering any rent specials?
2030 8th St NW 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 8th St NW 302 pet-friendly?
No, 2030 8th St NW 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2030 8th St NW 302 offer parking?
No, 2030 8th St NW 302 does not offer parking.
Does 2030 8th St NW 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2030 8th St NW 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 8th St NW 302 have a pool?
No, 2030 8th St NW 302 does not have a pool.
Does 2030 8th St NW 302 have accessible units?
No, 2030 8th St NW 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 8th St NW 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2030 8th St NW 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
