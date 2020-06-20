2030 8th St NW 302

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit gym

Chic in Shaw - Hey!



We know you've been looking to hang your hat in one of DC's newest and most exciting buildings and here is your chance!



This is an amazing one bedroom apartment in the much desired Atlantic Plumbing building. Everything here is thoroughly modern and chic, the building is as stylish as they come and features loads of amenities most other condos simply do not.



The apartment is a calm oasis in the most vibrant neighborhood in DC. The expansive living area features an open floor plan with tremendous, wraparound windows and a modern kitchen you'll want to show off. The bedroom continues you the views to the neighborhood below while keeping you sleeping soundly at night in its tranquil walls.



Come take a look for yourself. Please contact us today to schedule your showing.



Available Now



Ensuite washer/dryer



No pets.



Gym in building and expansive roof deck with kitchen facilities and fire pits.



Application fee, $20.00



Building move in fee required.



No Pets Allowed



