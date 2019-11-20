2020 Flagler Place Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning

Modern, spacious (850 sf) condo located in the heart of trendy Shaw and Bloomingdales. The apt is ideal for someone who wants to be centrally located in DC with easy access to work, social scene, public transportation, and other amenities.



KEY FEATURES:

Private access garage parking included.

Plenty in-unit storage space.

Full size washer & dryer in unit.

Customized wall to wall bedroom closet with organizing system offers plenty of room.

Separate den to be used as dining area, guest room, or office space.

Natural light all day around with high ceilings, and floor to ceiling windows throughout the apartment.



IN THE HEART OF IT ALL:

Shaw/Bloomingdales is the spot to be, with plenty of amenities, ethnic restaurants, parks and community events including Farmers Market on Sundays! New WF opening within 10 min walk. Trader Joe's on 14th Street is 5 min driving. Big Bear cafe is the hip place to hang out for the professional road warrior during the week. 15-minute walk to all the buzz on U Street with hip restaurants, cafes, bars, and shops.



PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION:

10-minute walk to Metro (U Street/Cardozo or Shaw, about the same distance), both on the Green line. Bus lines to downtown abound along Rhode Island Avenue and North Capitol Street. The house is located adjacent to Howard University Hospital, with a 5-minute walk to Colleges of Dentistry and Medicine. Short walk to Washington Hospital Center and the Children's National Medical Center. Ideal for medical resident students, fellows or visiting faculty.



CONTACT:

The condo is rented directly by owner. Please email Andreas with your information and to schedule a viewing. Thank you!