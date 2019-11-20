All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2020 Flagler Place Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2020 Flagler Place Northwest
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:21 AM

2020 Flagler Place Northwest

2020 Flagler Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2020 Flagler Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern, spacious (850 sf) condo located in the heart of trendy Shaw and Bloomingdales. The apt is ideal for someone who wants to be centrally located in DC with easy access to work, social scene, public transportation, and other amenities.

KEY FEATURES:
Private access garage parking included.
Plenty in-unit storage space.
Full size washer & dryer in unit.
Customized wall to wall bedroom closet with organizing system offers plenty of room.
Separate den to be used as dining area, guest room, or office space.
Natural light all day around with high ceilings, and floor to ceiling windows throughout the apartment.

IN THE HEART OF IT ALL:
Shaw/Bloomingdales is the spot to be, with plenty of amenities, ethnic restaurants, parks and community events including Farmers Market on Sundays! New WF opening within 10 min walk. Trader Joe's on 14th Street is 5 min driving. Big Bear cafe is the hip place to hang out for the professional road warrior during the week. 15-minute walk to all the buzz on U Street with hip restaurants, cafes, bars, and shops.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION:
10-minute walk to Metro (U Street/Cardozo or Shaw, about the same distance), both on the Green line. Bus lines to downtown abound along Rhode Island Avenue and North Capitol Street. The house is located adjacent to Howard University Hospital, with a 5-minute walk to Colleges of Dentistry and Medicine. Short walk to Washington Hospital Center and the Children's National Medical Center. Ideal for medical resident students, fellows or visiting faculty.

CONTACT:
The condo is rented directly by owner. Please email Andreas with your information and to schedule a viewing. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Flagler Place Northwest have any available units?
2020 Flagler Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Flagler Place Northwest have?
Some of 2020 Flagler Place Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Flagler Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Flagler Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Flagler Place Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Flagler Place Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2020 Flagler Place Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Flagler Place Northwest offers parking.
Does 2020 Flagler Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 Flagler Place Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Flagler Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 2020 Flagler Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Flagler Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2020 Flagler Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Flagler Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 Flagler Place Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Courts
2013 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Apollo
600 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University