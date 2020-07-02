2019 O STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Don't miss this charming 1BR/1BA condo with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in the heart of Dupont Circle! This updated unit features hardwood floors, large bay window in the living room, exposed brick walls, and working fireplace. The kitchen is open with stainless appliances, ample cabinet space, granite counters, and gas cooking. The bedroom has a brick fireplace and the bathroom has been updated with a jetted shower head and stylish vanity. The unit has a private deck and access to the common backyard. Rent includes Comcast cable service & WiFi. Additionally, the unit can be rented unfurnished for an additional fee AND bi-weekly cleaning service available! You'll love the Dupont Circle location - walk to Metro, several popular restaurants, parks, and more. Walk Score: 99 Bike Score: 97