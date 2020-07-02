All apartments in Washington
2019 O STREET NW
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

2019 O STREET NW

2019 O Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2019 O Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Don't miss this charming 1BR/1BA condo with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in the heart of Dupont Circle! This updated unit features hardwood floors, large bay window in the living room, exposed brick walls, and working fireplace. The kitchen is open with stainless appliances, ample cabinet space, granite counters, and gas cooking. The bedroom has a brick fireplace and the bathroom has been updated with a jetted shower head and stylish vanity. The unit has a private deck and access to the common backyard. Rent includes Comcast cable service & WiFi. Additionally, the unit can be rented unfurnished for an additional fee AND bi-weekly cleaning service available! You'll love the Dupont Circle location - walk to Metro, several popular restaurants, parks, and more. Walk Score: 99 Bike Score: 97

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 O STREET NW have any available units?
2019 O STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2019 O STREET NW have?
Some of 2019 O STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 O STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2019 O STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 O STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2019 O STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2019 O STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2019 O STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2019 O STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2019 O STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 O STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2019 O STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2019 O STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2019 O STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 O STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2019 O STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

