All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2019 19TH ST NW #L1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2019 19TH ST NW #L1
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:03 AM

2019 19TH ST NW #L1

2019 19th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2019 19th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
What a charm and chance to live this close in Kalorama -- just off Conneticut Ave and stroll over to HIP DUPONT area and METRO- SPACIOUS True two bedroom unit. with classy baths and exits to yard where you could grill... HURRY OVER AS THIS QUALITY Doesn't last

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 19TH ST NW #L1 have any available units?
2019 19TH ST NW #L1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2019 19TH ST NW #L1 currently offering any rent specials?
2019 19TH ST NW #L1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 19TH ST NW #L1 pet-friendly?
No, 2019 19TH ST NW #L1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2019 19TH ST NW #L1 offer parking?
Yes, 2019 19TH ST NW #L1 offers parking.
Does 2019 19TH ST NW #L1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 19TH ST NW #L1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 19TH ST NW #L1 have a pool?
No, 2019 19TH ST NW #L1 does not have a pool.
Does 2019 19TH ST NW #L1 have accessible units?
No, 2019 19TH ST NW #L1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 19TH ST NW #L1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 19TH ST NW #L1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 19TH ST NW #L1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2019 19TH ST NW #L1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Yale West
443 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
1430 W
1430 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University