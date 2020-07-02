2019 19TH ST NW #L1

2019 19th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009 Adams Morgan
parking
bbq/grill
What a charm and chance to live this close in Kalorama -- just off Conneticut Ave and stroll over to HIP DUPONT area and METRO- SPACIOUS True two bedroom unit. with classy baths and exits to yard where you could grill... HURRY OVER AS THIS QUALITY Doesn't last
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
