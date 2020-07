Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Dupont Townhouse on the coveted north side of the 2000 block of N St. Brick walled Private Garden, 2 car garage (with roof deck), main level family room, powder room, formal dining room and brand new kitchen. Second level Master Suite with office/nursery, full bath and Washer/Dryer. Third level with two large bedrooms and Jack and Jill Bathroom. Renovated bathrooms. 98 Walk Score!