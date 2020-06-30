2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 812

Amenities

Great floor plan with well utilized space throughout the apartment and the most closet space of our junior one bedroom apartments available.



Real hardwood floors, granite eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances! In unit washer/dryer! This fabulous new home is not to be missed!



The building features front desk services including package handling and dry cleaning valet, a roof top deck with panoramic views and a Weber gas grill for resident use, a 24 hour fitness center, free bike storage, and additional rental storage! Enjoy free public WiFi in the lobby, fitness room, and roof top deck!



Amenities



Hardwood Floors

Granite Countertops with Breakfast Bar

Stainless Appliances

Bosch Washer/Dryer

Individually Controlled Heating & Cooling

Custom Closet Organizers

Front Desk Services

Fitness Center with WiFi

Roof Top Deck with WiFi

Roof Top Grill

Bike Storage

Dry Cleaning Valet Service

Extra Storage (additional cost)