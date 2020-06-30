1957 S St Se.

Amenities
Quiet family-friendly street close to downtown - Property Id: 234428
Lovely three-story townhouse located on a quiet family-friendly street in Fairlawn neighborhood. Plenty of access to public transportati, a few-minute drive to Capitol Hill and nice walk to Navy Yard. Three bedrooms, two renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors, in-unit washer and dryer, and central air. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234428
Property Id 234428
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5605608)