1957 S St Se
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

1957 S St Se

1957 S Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1957 S Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Quiet family-friendly street close to downtown - Property Id: 234428

Lovely three-story townhouse located on a quiet family-friendly street in Fairlawn neighborhood. Plenty of access to public transportati, a few-minute drive to Capitol Hill and nice walk to Navy Yard. Three bedrooms, two renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors, in-unit washer and dryer, and central air. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234428
Property Id 234428

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5605608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1957 S St Se have any available units?
1957 S St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1957 S St Se have?
Some of 1957 S St Se's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1957 S St Se currently offering any rent specials?
1957 S St Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1957 S St Se pet-friendly?
No, 1957 S St Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1957 S St Se offer parking?
No, 1957 S St Se does not offer parking.
Does 1957 S St Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1957 S St Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1957 S St Se have a pool?
No, 1957 S St Se does not have a pool.
Does 1957 S St Se have accessible units?
No, 1957 S St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1957 S St Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 1957 S St Se does not have units with dishwashers.

