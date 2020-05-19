1931 17th St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming soon! Spacious and contemporary, this 1 bedroom unit right around the corner from U Street will not last long.



There are light hardwood floors throughout, a washer/dryer, updated stainless steel appliances and a closet with plenty of space and shelves.



This unit is four blocks from the U Street Metro Station and just a block from a bus line on U Street.



Parking: On Street

All Utilities Paid by Tenants

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com

Call: 202-269-0303

Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



