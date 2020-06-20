1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44

Amenities
Bright 2BD/2BA Apartment for rent - Bright 2BD/2BA Apartment Steps from U Street Available June 15th! - Come view this 2BD/2BA with hardwood floors, and central A/C, kitchen features stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Washer/dryer in-unit!
This convenient apartment is located just 3 blocks from the U Street Metro Station and slightly less than three blocks from Meridian Hill Park. Just north of Dupont Circle.
There are many great restaurants, bars, groceries stores like Whole Foods & Traders Joes, and historical spots such as the Howard Theater, Ben's Chili Bowl and many more! It's also walking distance from Adams Morgan and Columbia Heights. Walk Score 94 - Walker's Paradise!
Tenant responsible for electric and cable/internet. Water included. Sorry, no pets. $50 application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Condo required $250 move-in fee. No Pets Allowed
