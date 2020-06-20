All apartments in Washington
1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44
1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44

1930 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · (202) 595-1931 ext. 104
Location

1930 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44 · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
Bright 2BD/2BA Apartment for rent - Bright 2BD/2BA Apartment Steps from U Street Available June 15th! - Come view this 2BD/2BA with hardwood floors, and central A/C, kitchen features stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Washer/dryer in-unit!
This convenient apartment is located just 3 blocks from the U Street Metro Station and slightly less than three blocks from Meridian Hill Park. Just north of Dupont Circle.
There are many great restaurants, bars, groceries stores like Whole Foods & Traders Joes, and historical spots such as the Howard Theater, Ben's Chili Bowl and many more! It's also walking distance from Adams Morgan and Columbia Heights. Walk Score 94 - Walker's Paradise!
Tenant responsible for electric and cable/internet. Water included. Sorry, no pets. $50 application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Condo required $250 move-in fee. No Pets Allowed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5802652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44 have any available units?
1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44 have?
Some of 1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44 currently offering any rent specials?
1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44 pet-friendly?
No, 1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44 offer parking?
No, 1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44 does not offer parking.
Does 1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44 have a pool?
No, 1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44 does not have a pool.
Does 1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44 have accessible units?
No, 1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44 does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 New Hampshire Ave NW #44 does not have units with dishwashers.
