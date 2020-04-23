All apartments in Washington
1929 19th Street NW Unit 1
1929 19th Street NW Unit 1

1929 19th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1929 19th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxurious Kalorama Condo! - Located on the first floor of a 1909 mansion, this one bedroom condo was stunningly renovated while maintaining the quality of its history. The living space includes a fireplace and an open kitchen with high-end appliances and finishes. The spacious bedroom is completed by acouple of closets. Laundry is located in the unit.

In the perfect location, this condo is just blocks away from both Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle. Local favorites such as Kramer Books, Jack Rose, and Glen's Garden Market are just a hop and a skip away. Getting anywhere in the city is a breeze with bus lines and metro lines so close. While the area is certainly bustling, you'll feel nicely tucked away in this boutique building.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric only, as gas and water are included.Pets welcome with a $250 pet fee per pet.

(RLNE4853128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 19th Street NW Unit 1 have any available units?
1929 19th Street NW Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1929 19th Street NW Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1929 19th Street NW Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 19th Street NW Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1929 19th Street NW Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1929 19th Street NW Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1929 19th Street NW Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1929 19th Street NW Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 19th Street NW Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 19th Street NW Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1929 19th Street NW Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1929 19th Street NW Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1929 19th Street NW Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 19th Street NW Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 19th Street NW Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1929 19th Street NW Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1929 19th Street NW Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
