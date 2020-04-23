1929 19th Street NW Unit 1

Amenities

Luxurious Kalorama Condo! - Located on the first floor of a 1909 mansion, this one bedroom condo was stunningly renovated while maintaining the quality of its history. The living space includes a fireplace and an open kitchen with high-end appliances and finishes. The spacious bedroom is completed by acouple of closets. Laundry is located in the unit.



In the perfect location, this condo is just blocks away from both Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle. Local favorites such as Kramer Books, Jack Rose, and Glen's Garden Market are just a hop and a skip away. Getting anywhere in the city is a breeze with bus lines and metro lines so close. While the area is certainly bustling, you'll feel nicely tucked away in this boutique building.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric only, as gas and water are included.Pets welcome with a $250 pet fee per pet.



(RLNE4853128)