1928 11th St NW

**** SPECIAL ONE MONTH FREE WITH 16 MONTH LEASE*****Location, Location, Location! Spacious 1/Bd Garden Level Utilities Incl. U ST! - Renters Warehouse and Regina Jones present this wonderful, spacious one bedroom lower level with utilities included. Conveniently located near U St Metro as well as multiple restaurants, shopping, nightlife. Includes a lovely fireplace (nonfunctional). Ask about optional parking space. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program, $99 move-in fee Equal Housing Opportunity. For viewings contact Regina at 703.855.1954. Must See!



(RLNE5083768)