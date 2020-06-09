All apartments in Washington
1926 35th Pl NW

1926 35th Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1926 35th Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Home with Sunroom in Georgetown - Nestled in the historic rowhouse neighborhoods of Georgetown, this 2 bedroom home has the perfect balance of quiet and convenient. Just a few blocks from Wisconsin Ave, you'll enjoy all the urban amenities the area offers without getting woken up by a honking horn.

Features:
- Cozy Kitchen with Modern Appliances
- Sunroom
- Washer/Dryer
- Separate Dining Room
- Hardwood Floors

Georgetown is D.Cs most idyllic neighborhood. Its neighborhoods are quiet and safe. Its shopping district is vibrant, lined with high-end stores and Michelin Star restaurants. This townhouse is in a particularly convenient spot as it is within walking distance to a Safeway and multiple parks, in addition to the famous Georgetown amenities. Schedule a tour to feel the charm for yourself.

*This property is managed by Atlas Lane*

We're a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4393676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 35th Pl NW have any available units?
1926 35th Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 35th Pl NW have?
Some of 1926 35th Pl NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 35th Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
1926 35th Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 35th Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1926 35th Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 1926 35th Pl NW offer parking?
No, 1926 35th Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 1926 35th Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1926 35th Pl NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 35th Pl NW have a pool?
No, 1926 35th Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 1926 35th Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 1926 35th Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 35th Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1926 35th Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
