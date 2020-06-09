1926 35th Pl NW

Amenities

2 Bedroom Home with Sunroom in Georgetown - Nestled in the historic rowhouse neighborhoods of Georgetown, this 2 bedroom home has the perfect balance of quiet and convenient. Just a few blocks from Wisconsin Ave, you'll enjoy all the urban amenities the area offers without getting woken up by a honking horn.



Features:

- Cozy Kitchen with Modern Appliances

- Sunroom

- Washer/Dryer

- Separate Dining Room

- Hardwood Floors



Georgetown is D.Cs most idyllic neighborhood. Its neighborhoods are quiet and safe. Its shopping district is vibrant, lined with high-end stores and Michelin Star restaurants. This townhouse is in a particularly convenient spot as it is within walking distance to a Safeway and multiple parks, in addition to the famous Georgetown amenities. Schedule a tour to feel the charm for yourself.



