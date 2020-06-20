1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Gem in Eckington w/ Parking! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom gem in Eckington blends charming historic details with modern upgrades. Enter through the main door and head upstairs into the sweeping first floor, which features an open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, and bay windows for abundant natural light. The gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of space to have friends over, either in the dining nook or at the breakfast bar. Just outside, there is a private deck perfect for entertaining and relaxing, with stairs that lead to the off-street parking space. A half bath rounds out the first floor.



On the second level, you'll find three well-appointed bedrooms, all with great light light and closet space. The master bedroom has an ensuite and large windows. There is a full bath on this level and a washer/dryer in-unit.



Set in the heart of Eckington, easily accessible by public transportation and readily adjacent to all the fun of NoMa, Shaw, Bloomingdale, and Brookland, this quaint neighborhood is a true hidden gem. The NoMa-Gallaudet U metro station is a close walk as are the nearby Harris Teeter and Trader Joe's. You'll love exploring all the food and popups that Union Market has to offer, as well as local favorites like The Pub and The People, Big Bear Cafe, Red Hen, Boundary Stone, and Tyber Creek Wine Bar & Kitchen. Fitness lovers rejoice as the Metropolitan Branch Trail is just a few short blocks away, the perfect spot for a quick morning jog or bike ride! Commuting is a breeze with Rhode Island Ave and North Capitol St at your doorstep.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric, and a flat fee of $75 per month for water. Sorry, no pets!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5154024)