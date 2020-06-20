All apartments in Washington
1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2

1925 North Capitol Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1925 North Capitol Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Gem in Eckington w/ Parking! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom gem in Eckington blends charming historic details with modern upgrades. Enter through the main door and head upstairs into the sweeping first floor, which features an open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, and bay windows for abundant natural light. The gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of space to have friends over, either in the dining nook or at the breakfast bar. Just outside, there is a private deck perfect for entertaining and relaxing, with stairs that lead to the off-street parking space. A half bath rounds out the first floor.

On the second level, you'll find three well-appointed bedrooms, all with great light light and closet space. The master bedroom has an ensuite and large windows. There is a full bath on this level and a washer/dryer in-unit.

Set in the heart of Eckington, easily accessible by public transportation and readily adjacent to all the fun of NoMa, Shaw, Bloomingdale, and Brookland, this quaint neighborhood is a true hidden gem. The NoMa-Gallaudet U metro station is a close walk as are the nearby Harris Teeter and Trader Joe's. You'll love exploring all the food and popups that Union Market has to offer, as well as local favorites like The Pub and The People, Big Bear Cafe, Red Hen, Boundary Stone, and Tyber Creek Wine Bar & Kitchen. Fitness lovers rejoice as the Metropolitan Branch Trail is just a few short blocks away, the perfect spot for a quick morning jog or bike ride! Commuting is a breeze with Rhode Island Ave and North Capitol St at your doorstep.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric, and a flat fee of $75 per month for water. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5154024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2 have any available units?
1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2 have?
Some of 1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 North Capitol St NE Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
