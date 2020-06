Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in sought after Randle Heights. The home has an open floor plan with hardwood floors, brick fireplace, SS appliances, Master suite with spacious closets. large Master bath and rear deck!. Entertain in the massive backyard. Plenty of rear parking for multiple cars.. The property is close to Capital Hill, downtown and MD suburbs. A Must See!