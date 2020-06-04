1920 Newton St. NE

Amenities

This home has recently been remodeled and is perfect for you and your family/roommates. Complete with hardwood floors throughout, the living room is very spacious with windows giving you ample natural light. The kitchen has been remodeled and is complete with lovely new appliances. Through the kitchen, you can also access the basement, which is finished and too, has been remodeled.



On the top floor, there are 3 spacious bedrooms that have been freshly painted. Each room has a lot of closet space, great for both kids and adults. Each room has light coming from all angles as well, but are not too large in which they'd disturb your sleep.



There is also a full backyard, perfect for small BBQs, space for children, or just relaxing yourself.



Utilities: All utilities paid by the tenant

Pets: No pets allowed

Parking: Off-Street

Washer and Dryer: In Unit

No Smoking



Call: 202-269-0303

Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com

Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 700+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



