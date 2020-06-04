All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 19 2019 at 4:30 PM

1920 Newton St. NE

1920 Newton Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Newton Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Schedule an appointment today to view this beautiful home.

This home has recently been remodeled and is perfect for you and your family/roommates. Complete with hardwood floors throughout, the living room is very spacious with windows giving you ample natural light. The kitchen has been remodeled and is complete with lovely new appliances. Through the kitchen, you can also access the basement, which is finished and too, has been remodeled.

On the top floor, there are 3 spacious bedrooms that have been freshly painted. Each room has a lot of closet space, great for both kids and adults. Each room has light coming from all angles as well, but are not too large in which they'd disturb your sleep.

There is also a full backyard, perfect for small BBQs, space for children, or just relaxing yourself.

Utilities: All utilities paid by the tenant
Pets: No pets allowed
Parking: Off-Street
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 700+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Newton St. NE have any available units?
1920 Newton St. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Newton St. NE have?
Some of 1920 Newton St. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Newton St. NE currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Newton St. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Newton St. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 Newton St. NE is pet friendly.
Does 1920 Newton St. NE offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Newton St. NE offers parking.
Does 1920 Newton St. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 Newton St. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Newton St. NE have a pool?
No, 1920 Newton St. NE does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Newton St. NE have accessible units?
No, 1920 Newton St. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Newton St. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Newton St. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
