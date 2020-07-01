1919 14th St Nw Unit: 507

Amenities

The Harper - Studio Apartment 225



This bright and inviting Studio space has high ceilings and large floor-to-ceiling windows. The custom kitchen cabinetry, custom bath linen cabinet and adjustable closet shelving makes storage and organizing a breeze!



The Harper is located in the heart of the vibrant and newly revitalized 14th Street Arts District, steps from the U Street Metro and all of the conveniences and luxuries of city living.



All Utilities Included in Rent (Except cable, phone and internet.)

No Amenity Fee or Security Deposit.



