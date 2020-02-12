Amenities

Spacious Tudor-style home in Woodridge DC - This distinguished detached Tudor-style home is located on a quiet residential street in the Woodridge neighborhood. This spacious home boast 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room with fireplace, separate study and a dining room w/built in cabinetry. This home has an array of unique architectural details including the hardwood floor. The kitchen includes a dish washer generous counter space and cabinetry. An added bonus is a partially finished basement with tons of storage and a full sized washer-dryer.The exterior space includes a screened in porch, a large fenced in backyard, off street parking and lots of on street parking.



The closest Metro station is Brookland/Catholic University [red line]. Conveniently posted outside of the home is the 80 bus stop. This line will take you anywhere from the residential neighborhood of Fort Totten to the downtown Kennedy Center area. In the neighborhood, is the fantastic Woodridge library, tennis courts and field, Turkey Thicket Aquatic center and Brookland's 12th street dining options.



This home is available for immediate occupancy at a rental rate of $3500. Tenant is responsible for electricity, water and gas.



This property is located at 1910 Randolph st NE, Washington DC, 20018.



To schedule a viewing contact Dakari McAdoo at 202-276-1980,djmcadoo@klproperties.com OR Jason Carson, jcharris@klproperties.com



Professionally Managed By:

KL Associates, Inc.

1350 Wallach Place NW

Washington, DC 20009

(202) 462-5106



(RLNE4637549)