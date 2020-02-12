All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:15 PM

1910 Randolph St NE

1910 Randolph Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Randolph Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious Tudor-style home in Woodridge DC - This distinguished detached Tudor-style home is located on a quiet residential street in the Woodridge neighborhood. This spacious home boast 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room with fireplace, separate study and a dining room w/built in cabinetry. This home has an array of unique architectural details including the hardwood floor. The kitchen includes a dish washer generous counter space and cabinetry. An added bonus is a partially finished basement with tons of storage and a full sized washer-dryer.The exterior space includes a screened in porch, a large fenced in backyard, off street parking and lots of on street parking.

The closest Metro station is Brookland/Catholic University [red line]. Conveniently posted outside of the home is the 80 bus stop. This line will take you anywhere from the residential neighborhood of Fort Totten to the downtown Kennedy Center area. In the neighborhood, is the fantastic Woodridge library, tennis courts and field, Turkey Thicket Aquatic center and Brookland's 12th street dining options.

This home is available for immediate occupancy at a rental rate of $3500. Tenant is responsible for electricity, water and gas.

This property is located at 1910 Randolph st NE, Washington DC, 20018.

To schedule a viewing contact Dakari McAdoo at 202-276-1980,djmcadoo@klproperties.com OR Jason Carson, jcharris@klproperties.com

Professionally Managed By:
KL Associates, Inc.
1350 Wallach Place NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 462-5106

(RLNE4637549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Randolph St NE have any available units?
1910 Randolph St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 Randolph St NE have?
Some of 1910 Randolph St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Randolph St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Randolph St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Randolph St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 Randolph St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1910 Randolph St NE offer parking?
No, 1910 Randolph St NE does not offer parking.
Does 1910 Randolph St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 Randolph St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Randolph St NE have a pool?
No, 1910 Randolph St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Randolph St NE have accessible units?
No, 1910 Randolph St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Randolph St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 Randolph St NE has units with dishwashers.
