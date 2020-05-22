All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:10 AM

1907 3rd Street Northwest

1907 3rd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1907 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
bike storage
Newly renovated throughout the apartment. Updated kitchen, added built it storage, brand new recess lighting with remote control dimmers. Large windows provide a lot of natural light throughout the condo.
The private 400sq balcony adds double the living space. Installed string lighting on deck to provide night time entertainment lighting. With peaceful views of the historic park, you get a more secluded rural feeling with being only steps away from all the restaurants and bars of Shaw/Bloomingdale area. Being one of a few condo style buildings in the area, You are surrounded by the beauty of DC brownstones. Only a 6 min walk to a metro stop. You have your own personal parking space included in the back of the building for privacy. Bike storage on the bottom floor. This unit is on the top floor with only 12 units in the whole building. All neighbors very welcoming and responsive as a building unit!
Pets are allowed, with a one time pet security deposit. (There is a dog door capable of locking built into patio door if you wish to allow your pet access to safe outdoor lounging while your away). Only one block away from large dog park.

Price includes condo fees, parking spot, gas, water and sewage. Tenet in charge of electric.

** Some furniture can convey with rental for small additional fee, can discuss on individual basis**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 3rd Street Northwest have any available units?
1907 3rd Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 3rd Street Northwest have?
Some of 1907 3rd Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 3rd Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1907 3rd Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 3rd Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 3rd Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1907 3rd Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1907 3rd Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 1907 3rd Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 3rd Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 3rd Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1907 3rd Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1907 3rd Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1907 3rd Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 3rd Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1907 3rd Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.

