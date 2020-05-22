1907 3rd Street Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking bike storage

Newly renovated throughout the apartment. Updated kitchen, added built it storage, brand new recess lighting with remote control dimmers. Large windows provide a lot of natural light throughout the condo.

The private 400sq balcony adds double the living space. Installed string lighting on deck to provide night time entertainment lighting. With peaceful views of the historic park, you get a more secluded rural feeling with being only steps away from all the restaurants and bars of Shaw/Bloomingdale area. Being one of a few condo style buildings in the area, You are surrounded by the beauty of DC brownstones. Only a 6 min walk to a metro stop. You have your own personal parking space included in the back of the building for privacy. Bike storage on the bottom floor. This unit is on the top floor with only 12 units in the whole building. All neighbors very welcoming and responsive as a building unit!

Pets are allowed, with a one time pet security deposit. (There is a dog door capable of locking built into patio door if you wish to allow your pet access to safe outdoor lounging while your away). Only one block away from large dog park.



Price includes condo fees, parking spot, gas, water and sewage. Tenet in charge of electric.



** Some furniture can convey with rental for small additional fee, can discuss on individual basis**