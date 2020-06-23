All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1906 R St

1906 R St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1906 R St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
New,furnished one bedroom apartment in renovated turn-of-the-century townhome one block from Dupont Circle Metro, shops and restaurants. High ceilings, period mouldings, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with granite counter, large closets, private deck (320 sq. ft.) HVAC, W/D. Rent includes internet with Wi-Fi, and flat screen, High Definition TV with Infinity cable package. Monthly rent is 2,400 per month plus utilities.

Situated on a quiet, tree lined street, this former Neo Classical Mansion House is located in historic Dupont Circle, one block from the Dupont Circle Metro Station. The neighborhood is primarily residential, however it is easy walking distance to shops, premium hotels, restaurants, embassies and night life.

Apartment available November , 2017. Minimum 90 day lease. On site parking available for an additional 230.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 R St have any available units?
1906 R St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 R St have?
Some of 1906 R St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 R St currently offering any rent specials?
1906 R St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 R St pet-friendly?
No, 1906 R St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1906 R St offer parking?
Yes, 1906 R St offers parking.
Does 1906 R St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 R St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 R St have a pool?
No, 1906 R St does not have a pool.
Does 1906 R St have accessible units?
No, 1906 R St does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 R St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 R St does not have units with dishwashers.
