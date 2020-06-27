All apartments in Washington
1901 Vermont Ave NW UNIT A.
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

1901 Vermont Ave NW UNIT A

1901 Vermont Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Vermont Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
GREAT PRICE FOR THE NEIGHBORHOOD!!!

LOCATION IS EVERYTHING AS WE ALL KNOW IN REAL ESTATE AND THIS ONE CAN'T BE BEAT!!! AWESOME 1X1 STEPS FROM THE U ST CARDOZO METRO STOP AND WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF TRADER JOES'S, YES! ORGANIC, RESTAURANTS, ART GALLERIES, SHOPS, NIGHTLIFE AND SO MUCH MORE!!!

Spacious 1BR/1BA Boutique English Basement across the street from the U Street Metro Stop!! The apartment although an English basement has so much natural light. The apartment is in a corner brick Victorian and features an open layout with hardwood floors throughout and granite countertops.

Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1 bath
- Private entrance
- Outdoor patio
- Open Layout
- Central AC
- Hardwood floors
- Granite Countertops
- W/D in unit
- Cable TV and water included in price!
- No Pets
- Street parking

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5068315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

