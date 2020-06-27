1901 Vermont Ave NW UNIT A.

Amenities

GREAT PRICE FOR THE NEIGHBORHOOD!!!



LOCATION IS EVERYTHING AS WE ALL KNOW IN REAL ESTATE AND THIS ONE CAN'T BE BEAT!!! AWESOME 1X1 STEPS FROM THE U ST CARDOZO METRO STOP AND WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF TRADER JOES'S, YES! ORGANIC, RESTAURANTS, ART GALLERIES, SHOPS, NIGHTLIFE AND SO MUCH MORE!!!



Spacious 1BR/1BA Boutique English Basement across the street from the U Street Metro Stop!! The apartment although an English basement has so much natural light. The apartment is in a corner brick Victorian and features an open layout with hardwood floors throughout and granite countertops.



Property Highlights:

- 1 BR

- 1 bath

- Private entrance

- Outdoor patio

- Open Layout

- Central AC

- Hardwood floors

- Granite Countertops

- W/D in unit

- Cable TV and water included in price!

- No Pets

- Street parking



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5068315)